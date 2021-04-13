Manx dog owners warned pets could disturb nesting birds
Dog owners have been warned to be mindful of nesting birds when walking their pets in the Manx hills after a spate of "irresponsible behaviour".
Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said there had been several recent concerns for the safety of nests.
Wild birds are protected under the island's Wildlife Act and those who recklessly disturb them can face prosecution.
Nesting season runs until August each year.
Concerns have also been raised about an increase in litter in the countryside over the recent coronavirus lockdown.
Mr Boot said while people were encouraged to visit the countryside, they should "respect the wildlife they share it with".
He continued: "The message is very simple, please keep your dog on a lead and take your litter home."
Dog walkers have been urged to consider exercising their pets in other locations, including glens and plantations during the season.
A variety of endangered species nest on the ground in the island's uplands, including hen harriers.
Walkers have also been urged to avoid hill sheep, which are currently lambing in the same areas.
