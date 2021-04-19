Isle of Man dentist's home movies give 'rare' glimpse of island life
A dentist's home movies capturing the Isle of Man in the early 20th Century, which have been put online, offer an "exceptionally rare" glimpse into island life, a historian has said.
J. Walter Royston's films include the earliest known footage of people at the TT races and a visit by King George VI.
The Manx-born filmmaker, who worked at a Liverpool practice, mostly shot the footage after retiring to the island.
Manx National Heritage's (MNH) Katie Clugston said they were "significant".
J. Walter Royston was born in 1894 and followed in his father's footsteps to become a dentist, working predominantly in Rodney Street, Liverpool, before returning to the island to retire before World War Two.
The films include the filmmaker's footage of the TT, thought to have been captured in the late 1920s, and boxing matches in the 1930s, and a public information film about the king and Queen Elizabeth's visit in 1945.
His movies also captured a number of scenes from island life throughout the early to mid 20th Century, including crop harvesting, river fishing and bird watching.
'Extraordinary visual record'
An MNH spokeswoman said his collection totalled more than three hours of moving images and included both public information films and amateur footage.
"Royston was a prominent member of the Manx community, having been a founding member of the Royal Air Corps and on the Airports Board, among others," she said.
"Due to his position in society, he had access to unique places and information, and as a result, his films show never before seen footage of Isle of Man in the early-to-mid 20th Century."
Ms Clugston said the 34-film collection would be released online in three batches, beginning with a selection titled Sunny Days on The Isle of Man.
The Making Ronaldsway, Let's Fly Away' and The Isle of Man and the Second World War collections will be released at a later date.
MNH director Edmund Southworth said the films "provide an extraordinary visual record of our island on film, from urban architecture to rural landscapes, festivals to famous visitors, captured on a home movie camera".
"This was one of the most exciting inventions of its time, giving ordinary people the ability to capture, store and replay the world around them," he added.
Digitising the films would "ensure these materials are preserved, protected and accessible for the benefit of current and future generations".
