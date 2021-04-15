Covid: Isle of Man lockdown to be lifted on Monday
- Published
Social distancing rules and most other coronavirus restrictions on the Isle of Man are to be scrapped from Monday, the chief minister has confirmed.
Howard Quayle said after no evidence of community spread since 30 March it was now safe to do so.
Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted from Saturday, but social distancing should be maintained and face masks worn, Mr Quayle added.
The island entered its third lockdown on 3 March.
Mr Quayle said: "Based on the data society can fully reopen on Monday."
The use of face masks would increasingly become down to "personal choice" from then on, he added.
Under the relaxation, all pupils will return to schools, non-essential shops including hospitality will be allowed to reopen and limits on gatherings will be lifted completely from 00:01 BST on Monday.
However, border restrictions banning non-residents from entering without special permission remain in place.
There are currently 12 active Covid-19 cases on the island, none of which are receiving hospital treatment.
Meanwhile, changes to recommendations for the delivery of the AstraZeneca jab have led to a slow-down of the island's vaccination programme.
Last week it was confirmed people under the age of 30 would be offered an alternative jab.
As a result, all adults are now expected to receive their first dose by the end of the first week in July rather than the end of May, and their second by the end of September rather than August.
The island's vaccination programme began on 4 January, and more than 48,600 people now have been given a first does, with almost 15,500 having received both jabs.
A total of 1,575 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 29 of whom have died.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk