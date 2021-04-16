BBC News

Covid: Douglas car park charges reintroduction criticised

Published
image captionDouglas Council runs two car parks in the island's capital, including Shaw's Brow

The reintroduction of parking charges at two car parks in the Isle of Man's capital has been criticised for being rolled out before the full easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Douglas Council brought back fees at the Bottleneck and Shaw's Brow car parks before the latest lockdown easing was confirmed by the government.

Criticising the move on Facebook, users said it happened "a week too early".

The council has apologised for not telling people in advance.

A spokesman said parking charges had been temporarily suspended to "avoid the need for drivers to use the payment machines" during lockdown and offer those still required to travel to work an alternative to using public transport.

