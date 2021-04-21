Covid: Two new unexplained cases emerge on Isle of Man
Two new unexplained cases of coronavirus have emerged on the Isle of Man.
The new infections were detected on Tuesday evening, just two days after the island lifted lockdown restrictions for the third time.
Contact tracing is ongoing and close contacts of both people are being tested, a government spokesman said.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the cases had given the government "cause for concern".
The last Covid-19 case with an unknown source of transmission on the island was recorded on 30 March.
Mr Quayle said: 'It is an important reminder that although we were able to lift legal restrictions on Monday 19 April, we should not think of our situation as back to normal.
"A global pandemic is still happening around us and we need to maintain the highest levels of vigilance."
He urged anyone who developed symptoms of the virus to take the appropriate action and call the coronavirus 111 helpline "even if you have been vaccinated".
The Council of Minister met earlier to discuss the situation and are due to meet again at lunchtime, he added.
There are currently seven active cases of the virus on the island, two of which are linked to the previous outbreak and the remaining three are linked to travel.
