Covid: Further two cases emerge in new Isle of Man outbreak
Two new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the latest outbreak on the Isle of Man.
Both were linked to two current clusters, which emerged earlier this week.
There are now a total of 10 active cases on the island, with seven linked to the new outbreak.
One person with the virus, who is not linked to either of the new clusters, remains in intensive care in Noble's Hospital.
No details about the identity, gender or age have been released.
While six of the new infections relate to two households in the north of the island, one of the latest cases is from a household in the west.
A number of precautionary measures have been introduced in health care settings including the suspension of hospital visits, Manx Care said.
'Right decisions'
Lockdown restrictions on the island were lifted for a third time on Monday.
The island has seen a total of 1,584 infections since March 2020, with 29 deaths.
Director of public health Henrietta Ewart said it was "disappointing" that there was still a "level of community transmission going on".
It was now a matter of containing the outbreak to prevent a repeat of the "rapid rise" seen during March, when cases reached a peak of 881, she added.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said progress with the vaccine roll-out was a "game changer" and no new lockdown measures were currently being considered.
"Government has stepped out of your lives and we want to do everything possible to stay out," he said.
He said responding to outbreaks would now be "less and less about government" and more about personal choices.
But he added: "As we step out of your lives, we need you to make the right decisions."
