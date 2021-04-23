Fewer new homes needed in north and west of the Isle of Man
The number of new houses needed in the north and west of the Isle of Man by 2026 has dropped due to a slow-down in population growth, a government report has revealed.
About 950 homes will now need to be built, almost 600 fewer than previously thought.
The report forms part of the initial publicity for a development plan for the regions.
The blueprint will cover areas including Peel and Ramsey.
The 2016 Strategic Plan for the whole island had said 1,540 houses would be needed given a projected population growth of 84,497 to 93,526 between 2011 and 2026.
However, figures in an interim census carried out in 2016 indicated the population would only rise to 87,385.
Now, a new plan looking specifically at the levels of future development needed, and the land earmarked for it, in the north and west is being drafted.
As planned housing developments in those areas already accounted for more than 1,000 new homes, the immediate need for housing "has been met", the report said.
'Controversial'
However, strategic reserve land may need to be identified for any future increase.
The results of May's full census could have further implications for the need for new housing, the document added.
Policy and Reform Minister Ray Harmer said while new area plans could be "controversial", an up-to-date one for the areas "protects land as much it promotes land for development".
A consultation over the first stages of the development of the Area Plan for the North and West is available online until 25 June.
