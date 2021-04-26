Covid: Isle of Man students can receive second jab in UK
University students from the Isle of Man who are studying in the UK when their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is due will be given it where they are, the health minister has said.
David Ashford said there was a reciprocal agreement to ensure doses already booked would be honoured.
Similarly, those given the first jab in the UK before returning home will be given their second dose on the island.
Everyone aged 18 and over has been urged to register to get the vaccine.
More than 54,000 people have now received at least one jab, while more than 15,000 have been given both.
Mr Ashford said: "The crucial thing with that is that students do not have to have both doses on island.
"For those going to university, if they are vaccinated over here but their second dose is timed for when they're at university, they will be able to have their second dose in the UK."
However, he said there may be a "slight delay" for anyone who has not registered before 10 May, as the island's vaccine programme is set to switch to delivering second doses within the required timescales.
