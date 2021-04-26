Covid: Isle of Man records new unexplained virus case
- Published
A coronavirus case with no known source of transmission has emerged on the Isle of Man, the chief minister has confirmed.
It follows the outbreak of a cluster of eight new cases last week, just days after the island lifted lockdown restrictions for the third time.
Howard Quayle said the latest infection, which cannot be linked to that cluster or the previous outbreak, was "a cause for concern".
He added people "must remain vigilant".
There are currently 13 active cases on the island, two of which are in Noble's Hospital with one receiving intensive care treatment.
Despite the latest cases, the island's quarantine rules will be changed from 00:01 BST on Tuesday, with the isolation period for someone who tests positive reduced from 14 days to 10 provided they record a negative "exit test".
Isolation rules
Mr Quayle said progress with the vaccine roll-out, with 94% of those classed as vulnerable having received at least one jab, coupled with a drop in the UK infection rate had put the government in a "positive position to change our approach".
The change was needed to avoid the island entering "lockdown by the back door" as the current protocols could leave a "significant" number of households in isolation if there was "an uptick in cases", he added.
The period will also apply to others in the same household, who must take part in surveillance testing.
Under the changes people living with a "high risk contact" of a positive case will no longer have to isolate, provided the contact itself has tested negative.
A relaxation of the island's border restrictions, which would allow family members, partners and property owners to travel to the island from the UK, is still planned to take place from Saturday.
Full details are expected to be released later this week.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk