National Sports Centre pool refurbishment hit by further setback
- Published
The refurbishment of the leisure pool at the Isle of Man's National Sports Centre has been hit by another setback.
Specialist work on the water slides by a contractor from off the island had been due to start this week.
However, the specialist has "cancelled the visit at the last minute", a spokesman for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said.
The work had been scheduled to take five weeks, followed by a further seven weeks of work by local contractors.
It had been hoped the pool complex would fully reopen in time for the school summer holidays.
Scaffold needed to complete the refurbishment remains in place in the pool hall.
The main pool, which had been closed for the specialist work to take place, reopened to the public on Saturday.
The £4.4m project had been due to be completed by May 2019 but has been plagued by issues relating to the leisure flumes.
