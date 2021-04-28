Isle of Man politicians reject Animal Welfare Bill
Proposed new laws to give domestic pets strengthened protection from mistreatment on the Isle of Man have been rejected by the House of Keys.
The Animal Welfare Bill was designed to allow the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture to adopt aspects of UK animal welfare legislation.
Minister Geoffrey Boot argued the change would put "something in place where there is nothing at present".
But Daphne Caine MHK branded it a "half-hearted attempt".
Several MHKs criticised the department for not publishing the responses to a recent consultation on the changes ahead of the debate.
Lawrie Hooper MHK said the bill would not give the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) any more power than it already had under existing laws to implement aspects of the UK legislation.
The proposed changes also faced criticism for excluding the protection of mountain hares, which are currently classed as vermin.
DEFA minister Mr Boot said that could be introduced by amending the existing Wildlife Act, and it would be down to the next administration to address the issue.
The process of drafting new primary legislation to protect "companion animals", such as dogs, cats and horses, would take two years to progress, he added.
MHKs voted by a narrow majority to throw the bill out.
