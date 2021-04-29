Covid: Isle of Man border restrictions to ease from Saturday
- Published
Non-resident family members, partners, and property owners will be able to travel to the Isle of Man from Saturday.
The border has been closed to almost all non-residents since March 2020.
However, the relaxation of the island's Covid-19 border restrictions will only apply to those who live in the United Kingdom and Channel Islands.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said it was a step towards the island "adapting to live in a world with the virus".
Visitors will have to isolate for seven days and undergo two coronavirus tests, at a cost of £60.
They will also be subject to restrictions for three days after their quarantine ends, including avoiding all public transport, pubs, restaurants and theatres.
The changes to isolation rules will also apply to returning Manx residents.
Applications for visitor exemption certificates can be made from midday on Friday.
'Saved lives'
Under the changes, people visiting will be once again be able to isolate in shared accommodation, as long as everyone else in the household does so with them.
Those arriving from anywhere else, including the Republic of Ireland, will have to isolate for 14 days and anyone who refuses to be tested will have to isolate alone for 21 days.
The changes are part of the government's Covid-19 Exit Framework, which was approved by Tynwald earlier in the month.
Mr Quayle said while the island's border restrictions were "necessary and widely supported", they had been "hard for many in our community".
However, he said they had "undoubtedly saved lives and have bought us time for the development and roll-out of vaccinations".
About 75% of the island's adult population has now received at least one jab.
There are currently 13 active cases of the virus, two of which are in Noble's Hospital with one receiving intensive care treatment.
