Peel man admits £36,000 of cannabis sent to home in pillow
- Published
A man who had more than £36,000 of cannabis hidden inside a pillow posted to his home has been given a 16 month suspended prison sentence.
Gerard Thomas, of Reayrt Aalin in Peel, pleaded guilty to five charges of importing, possessing and intending to supply the drug.
Police intercepted the package at the post office on 3 December.
The 53-year-old's defence said there had been "a level of forced coercion" when he agreed to accept the parcel.
His sentence was suspended for two years and he was given a probation supervision order.
Douglas Courthouse heard the package, which was addressed to Thomas at his home, contained herbal cannabis worth £30,600 and £5,600 of cannabis resin.
Detectives removed the contents and the outer package was then delivered and Thomas was arrested after accepting it from the postman.
'Warehouseman'
Police then found another pillow that had been cut open and cannabis worth £51 in his house.
The prosecution said he was a "warehouseman" for the drugs.
In mitigation, the defence said there was nobody else to look after his daughter if he were sent to prison.
Deemster Graeme Cook said there was nothing to suggest Thomas was a "retail supplier" of the drug, but it would undoubtedly have been sold on by whoever he had been keeping it for.
He warned him that reoffending could lead to the jail sentence being activated and said: "If there are threats going around you need to learn to deal with them."
