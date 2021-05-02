Covid: First unexplained Isle of Man case in almost a week
The Isle of Man has recorded its first case of Covid-19 with no known source of transmission for almost a week.
The person is now isolating with other members of their household and testing will be offered to close contacts.
Two new infections were recorded in the north of the island on Saturday, but both could be linked to previous cases.
It takes the current number of active cases to 13, with one person receiving intensive care treatment in Noble's Hospital.
Border relaxation
The last Covid-19 infection without a known source of transmission emerged on 26 April.
The new unexplained case comes just one day after the government eased border restrictions to allow non-resident family members to visit under a strict isolation and testing regime.
The island's border had been closed to almost all non-residents since March 2020.
A cluster of new community cases emerged on the island just days after all lockdown restrictions were lifted for a third time on 19 April.
Some 1,590 people have tested positive for the virus on the island since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 29 of whom have died.
