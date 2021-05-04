Isle of Man's April sunniest on record but worst for ground frost
- Published
The Isle of Man has recorded its sunniest April since records began, the Met Office has said.
April saw the island bathed in 265 hours of sunshine, beating the record set in 2007 by more than 30 hours.
There were also only 0.51ins (13.2mm) of rain during the period, making it the fourth driest April on record.
However, it was also the worst April for ground frost, which was recorded on 17 nights, two more than the previous record set in 1978.
Temperatures in the month were also one degree lower than average and the island saw hail on six occasions, and snow on two.
A Met Office spokesman said while high pressure had "dominated" April's weather, bringing a lot of dry and sunny weather, temperatures had been "on the cool side, especially at night".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk