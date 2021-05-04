Driver who seriously injured cyclist while blinded by sun banned
A motorist who left a cyclist with serious injuries when he struck him while blinded by the sun has been banned from driving for a year.
Daniel Ward, of Woodbourne Road in Douglas, previously admitted causing serious bodily harm by driving without due care and consideration.
He had told police he was dazzled for "a matter of seconds" and had slowed down, but did not see the man.
The 52-year-old was also ordered to do 160 hours of community service.
'Split-second failure'
The court was told Ward was driving a van on Ballhutchin Hill, near Glen Vine, shortly before 20:00 BST on 27 April 2020 when he struck the cyclist with his wing mirror.
The man suffered a number of injuries, including chipped vertebrae and a punctured lung.
When questioned by police, Ward said the sun had been in his eyes for "only a matter of seconds" and although he had slowed down, he had not seen the cyclist and did not have time to avoid him.
In court, his defence said he had shown a "split-second failure to react", but the sun had been a "real factor".
Banning Ward from driving for 12 months, magistrates said it was a "sad but very serious case".
He was also ordered to pay £300 in costs and retake his driving test at the end of the ban.
