Ramsey high street closes over 'unsafe' building
- Published
Part of the main shopping street in Ramsey has been closed after concerns were raised over the safety of a "dilapidated building".
Contractors found issues with Auldyn House in Parliament Street during renovation work.
Water had entered the roof and caused some joist damage, Chairman of Ramsey Town Commissioners Andrew Cowie said.
The pavement in front of the building had already been closed after "small pieces of masonry fell off", he added.
An emergency road closure has been put in place while the building is inspected by structural engineers.
Mr Cowie said it was not yet known "exactly how unsafe it is" and the board's "paramount concern" was the safety of the public.
Diversions are in place via Tower Street and Water Street.
Mr Cowie said the building had been "empty for so long" and was a "little bit dilapidated".
"We believe [that] caused some water to come in from the roof and it's damaged some of the joists, it has affected the structure of the building," he said.
He added: "The risk of any bits of masonry falling down is quite serious and one we take great consideration of."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk