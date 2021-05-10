Specialist skin and physiotherapy services offered at GP surgeries
- Published
A Manx Care pilot allowing patients to access specialist dermatology and physiotherapy services at doctors' surgeries has been launched.
The project will see advance practice physiotherapists based in GP practices and five doctors given specific training in dermatology.
Currently patients must be referred by their GP for treatment in both areas.
Manx Care said the trial would "prevent unnecessary referrals" and "reduce service waiting times".
The first dermatology services will be launched in Peel, while physiotherapy services will initially be offered at Ramsey Group Practice and Kensington Group Practice in Douglas in late May.
Patients who require ongoing treatment will still be referred on.
Manx Care hope the move will cut waiting times, as patients currently wait about a year to see a specialist in physiotherapy and about nine months for dermatology services.
Feedback from both trials will be used to further develop the services and enable an island-wide roll-out.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk