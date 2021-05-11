Howard Quayle: Isle of Man chief minister to step down in September
- Published
The Isle of Man's chief minister has announced he will be retiring from politics after September's House of Keys general election.
Howard Quayle was elected to the post in 2016, following that year's contest.
First elected as MHK for Middle in 2011, he has previously held the positions of health and social care minister and chairman of the Manx Electricity Authority.
Mr Quayle said it had been an "honour and a privilege" to serve as an MHK.
He added he had "only ever intended to serve two terms" in the House of Keys.
Prior to entering national politics he held the position of president of the Manx National Farmers' Union for five years.
The 54-year-old said the current government had dealt with "arguably two of the greatest challenges to face the Isle of Man since the Second World War" in the form of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am proud of what this administration and our island have achieved together, particularly in responding to the pandemic," he said.
"There will be new challenges over the horizon, of course, but I believe our island can look to the future with confidence and optimism."
Mr Quayle will remain in post until his successor is appointed in October following the election.
