William Cain: Legislative Council pays tribute to 'absolute gentleman'
Isle of Man politicians have paid tribute to "absolute gentleman" William Cain CBE, who died last month at the age of 85.
A lawyer by profession, Mr Cain served as the island's Attorney General for 13 years before becoming second and then first deemster in the late 1990s.
He was also a keen conservationist and a founder of the Manx Wildlife Trust.
President of Tynwald Steve Rodan said it had been a "privilege" to know him for more than 30 years.
In his role as Attorney General he was a non-voting member of the Legislative Council and the Tynwald Court.
In 2011 Mr Cain received the Tynwald Honour, the highest award that can be bestowed on the island, for his promotion of conservation and efforts relating to constitutional reform.
He served as MWT chairman for 36 years until 2010, and was one of the driving forces behind the Manx Wildlife Act in 1990.
His dedication to wildlife was also recognised in 2015 when he was awarded the island's top cultural award, the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan.
He was also a former honorary chairman of the Isle of Man branch of the United Nations Association, and president of the Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society.
Mr Rodan said the Legislative Council extended it's "deepest condolences" to Mr Cain's family.
