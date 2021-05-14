Douglas man who sent Liverpool dealer £16k in kettle told to behave
- Published
A man who posted about £16,500 in a plastic kettle to a drug dealer in a "ridiculous escapade" has been told by a deemster to "just behave".
Douglas Courthouse heard Dillon Atkin, 27, owed his former dealer £2,000 and was told to post the package on 21 October 2020 to write off the debt.
It was later intercepted by police.
Sentencing Atkin for attempting to remove criminal property, Deemster Graeme Cook said he needed "rehabilitation and punishment".
Atkin, of Cronk-y-Berry Avenue in Douglas, was given a 12 month supervision order and ordered to do 40 hours of community service.
The court heard that after being handed the parcel by another man behind the Marks and Spencer store in Douglas, he addressed it to the dealer in Liverpool and added a non-existent return address of Cornflower Way in Douglas, before posting it at Strang Post Office.
Police identified him through the shop's CCTV footage after sorting office staff reported the item as suspicious.
The court was told that although Atkin knew the package was illegal, he had not thought it contained as much money as it did.
Deemster Graeme Cook said he had been "dragged into this ridiculous escapade" because he had "given way to intimidation" and both "rehabilitation and punishment" were needed.
Sentencing Atkin, he added: "Just behave."
