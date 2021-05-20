Covid: Financial aid for 'exhausted' Isle of Man tourism sector continues
Financial support for tourism and travel businesses on the Isle of Man will continue until Covid-19 border restrictions are lifted, the treasury minister has said.
The Salary Support Scheme had been due to stop on 23 May.
The island's border is expected to reopen to all visitors without the need for isolation on arrival from 28 June.
Alfred Cannan said the payments had "played a vital role" and would now "stay in place for a little longer".
Under the scheme, firms can claim £310 per week for each full-time employee.
'Uncertainty'
Launderettes that depend on the hotel and tourist trade for more than 50% of their turnover will also be eligible for the extended support.
During a Tynwald debate on the latest easing of isolation rules, Chris Robertshaw MHK said the sector had been "exhausted" by the pandemic.
Tourism businesses would spend large sums preparing to reopen and any further delay to the proposed date for lifting restrictions would "be a very serious matter" for firms, he added.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said while the Council of Ministers was as confident as it could be that the border would reopen at the end of June, uncertainty over the Indian variant meant that could change "as a last resort".
