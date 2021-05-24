Man caught with cannabis-filled man bag in playground jailed
- Published
A man who was spotted moving cannabis from his "man bag" into smaller pouches in a school playground while it was closed during lockdown has been jailed.
Daniel McSween, 18, of Whitebridge Road in Onchan, had fled and thrown the bag away when approached by police on 19 March, Douglas Courthouse was told.
He admitted possession with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and breaching the Isle of Man lockdown.
He was jailed for eight months.
The court was told he was reported to police by a member of the public who saw him putting the drugs into a "man bag" while sitting on the bench at Onchan School, which had been closed to pupils during the island's third lockdown.
When police arrived, McSween jumped over a wall and crouched behind a van.
Officers subsequently found the bag, which had cannabis worth about £500 inside, under the vehicle.
McSween also had about £300 in cash on him when he was arrested.
Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said McSween's plans to relocate to the UK to live with his father to stay out of trouble upon release were a good idea.
He was also jailed for £635 of unpaid fines.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk