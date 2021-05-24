Groudle Glen Railway anniversary 'proud moment' for volunteers
Celebrating the 125th anniversary of a miniature steam locomotive railway was a "particularly proud moment" for its volunteers, its chairman has said.
Groudle Glen Railway, which runs from the Onchan glen to Sea Lion Rocks, was built to take tourists to a zoo.
Trevor Nall said despite the recent lockdowns, support for the line from local residents remained strong.
The railway welcomed more than 5,500 people across the Christmas period in 2020, despite Covid-19 restrictions.
The railway, which runs for about 0.6 miles (1km), officially opened in 1896, but fell into steady decline after the Second World War and stopped running completely in the 1960s.
In 1982, volunteers began work to restore the line, which was fully reopened in 1986.
Mr Nall said although the railway had been popular during the pandemic, lockdown restrictions had impacted on some planned refurbishment works ahead of the anniversary, with plans to replace a shop building at Lhen Coan Station delayed until later in 2021.
At a ceremony marking the anniversary on Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney said the longevity of the railway was "quite something" and the dedication of the volunteers was "admirable".
