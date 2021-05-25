Covid: Chief minister makes ferry outbreak apology
The chief minister has apologised for "missed opportunities" to prevent the Isle of Man's third Covid-19 outbreak.
The island entered lockdown in March after a surge in cases linked to an Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) worker.
A recent report highlighted failures in communication between the government and the ferry operator over public health advice and regulations.
Howard Quayle told the House of Keys mistakes were made "on both sides".
The outbreak reached a peak of 881 active cases in late March, and four people died.
'Confusion and misunderstandings'
Bill Shimmins MHK said the government had run a "smear campaign" against the ferry operator to "try and transfer responsibility for the failings of the Cabinet Office" over the matter.
In a statement in the House of Keys, Mr Quayle said there had been "confusion and misunderstandings" surrounding the rules for island-based crews.
"There were missed opportunities to clarify the situation but this must be seen in the context of a fast moving, complex situation," he added.
"Nonetheless, I am sorry that the confusion around this situation wasn't picked up and resolved sooner."
The report has now been referred to the Isle of Man Ship Registry, which is the regulator for IOMSPC, to consider investigating how the staff member became infected with the virus.
