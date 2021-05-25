Douglas's Noble's Park set for pay-and-display parking
Parking charges could be introduced in the paddock area near the TT grandstand in Noble's Park.
Douglas Borough Council has submitted plans to introduce pay-and-display machines to "improve the management and enforcement" of parking in the area.
Tariffs for the spaces would be set at £1 for up to 24 hours, with the low price aimed at discouraging less convenient parking on nearby streets.
The changes would only be in force at times outside the TT and Classic TT.
Plans have also been put forward to introduce pay-and-display parking for motorhomes in the "boneyard" area of the park.
In its application, the council said the "leisure amenity value" of the site had previously been "impacted by stored, abandoned or long term parked vehicles", including motorhomes, heavy goods vehicles and large trailers.
In order to combat the problem, the majority of parking provision at the park was made into disc parking, allowing vehicles to park for up to six hours.
The latest proposals form part of the Nobles Park Parking and Traffic Management Strategy which aims to minimise vehicle movement in popular areas of the park and improve routes for pedestrians, runners and cyclists.
