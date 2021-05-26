TT races: Rare motorcycle from 1913 to go on display in new gallery
A rare pre-World War One motorcycle ridden by a "true pioneer" in the 1914 TT races is to go on display in a special gallery.
Built in 1913, the 350cc AJS was ridden to fourth place in the Junior TT by Billy Jones.
Manx National Heritage said the vintage machine "captures the spirit of that era perfectly".
The bike, currently stored in the UK, is on permanent loan from the British Motorcycle Charitable Trust.
The motorcycle is one of "only a handful" left from the period, curators said.
Social history curator Matthew Richardson said the era was "one of the most interesting in the island's motorsport history".
He continued: "Riders were true pioneers, with no real protective equipment, primitive brakes and riding on roads consisting in many places of little more than loose gravel or rutted cart tracks.
"This 1913 AJS captures the spirit of that era perfectly."
The bike, which has been been off the road for more than a decade, was last ridden around the TT course in a parade lap in 1959.
A spokesman for the trust said the "unique" machine would "now return to its spiritual home".
The new TT gallery is due to open at the Manx Museum in Douglas next year.
