Isle of Man holds first full census since 2011
People living across the Isle of Man have been urged to complete the island's first full census since 2011.
A spokesman said the snapshot of population information would allow government to "plan services, shape policies and observe societal trends".
Questions asked include place of birth, employment, type of accommodation and age.
The population has more than doubled since the first census was held in 1821 when 40,081 people were recorded.
The latest poll follows an interim survey in 2016.
Policy and Reform Minister Ray Harmer said the national survey was "an incredibly important public tool", which provided "a clear picture of where people live and work, helping government to plan services in particular areas".
Although people have until 14 June to submit the information, it must only relate to members of the household on 30 May.
The forms can be completed online using a unique security code, over the phone, in person at the census office, or using a paper copy if requested.
Anyone who does not provide the information could face fines of up to £1,000.
