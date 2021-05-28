Man jailed for dragging sleeping man out of bed and beating him
- Published
A man who smashed his way into another man's flat and dragged him out of bed and beat him has been jailed.
Callum Radcliffe, 30, previously admitted causing actual bodily harm.
The court heard he and two friends smashed a glass panel on the back door of a flat on Wesley Terrace, Douglas before the attack at about 02:40 GMT on 2 November 2019.
Deemster Graeme Cook sentenced him to 20 months in prison for the "sustained attack".
The court heard one of Radcliffe's friends had received a text message from the victim's girlfriend and the trio had decided to go to the flat, because they were concerned about her.
Radcliffe turned on the light in the bedroom where the victim and his girlfriend were sleeping and punched the man in the face several times, before dragging him to the floor and continuing the attack, the court heard.
After being arrested by police Radcliffe initially claimed he had been acting in self-defence.
Deemster Cook said he had an "appalling record of violent offending", and although he had attended the flat in the "mistaken belief" he was assisting the woman, matters had "got out of hand".
Radcliffe was also placed on extended licence for 12 months.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk