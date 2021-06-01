Former Ramsey railway line provides safer school route
A newly refurbished footpath and cycleway in the north of the Isle of Man will provide a safer and more pleasant route for schoolchildren, Ramsey Town Commissioners have said.
The 0.5 mile (0.8km) stretch along the old steam railway line was officially opened on Saturday.
Chairman Andrew Cowie said it would "encourage children to take a bit more of an active role going to school".
The path runs between Gardeners Lane and Poyll Dooey Road in the town.
The project also includes an additional short path linking to the town's primary school, Bunscoill Rhumsaa.
The project forms part of the government's Active Travel Strategy, which aims to encourage more walking and cycling.
Plans are in place to refurbish the entire former railway line, known as the heritage trail, between St John's and Ramsey, with work on the St John's to Kirk Michael stretch of the project already under way.
A stretch of the line between Douglas and Peel has already been completed.
Works to secure the rest of the line, which comprises 19 different land ownerships, is now underway by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI).
DoI Minister Tim Baker said the area in Ramsey had previously been "quite a damp and overgrown" and had only been used by a "few dog walkers".
Low level lighting will be installed along the path in the coming months ahead of winter, he said.
Local resident Tracy Mazzone, who regularly uses the path to walk her dog, said the number of people now using the route, including schoolchildren, was "amazing".
She added people were more inclined to use the pathway because "you don't have to wear your wellies now".
