Ramsey high street closure extended for demolition
- Published
Part of the high street in Ramsey could be closed to traffic for a further two months as an unsafe building is demolished.
Engineering surveys of Auldyn House showed it was "irrecoverable and a risk to the public", commissioners chairman Andrew Cowie said.
Diversions have been in place since May after concerns were raised over the condition of the empty building.
The road closure of Parliament Street has now been extended to 26 July.
Mr Cowie said the timeline was the "worst case" scenario and the board was working with the contractors to "accelerate" the work.
The "difficult demolition" would take "a little bit longer than we would have hoped" as it involves a party wall, he added.
Plans are in place take the building down bit by bit from the inside from the quayside, which runs parallel to the high street.
Mr Cowie said the commissioners had spoken to a number of the businesses in the area and the road closure at Tower Street and Water Street was "not causing any major issues in the town as far as we can tell".
"The town was still very busy, and pedestrian access is unaffected," he added.
Work on the demolition started last week.
