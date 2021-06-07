Ramsey cannabis dealer caught posting £5k cash parcel
- Published
A man who was caught on CCTV posting almost £5,000 worth of illicit cash to an address in the UK has been jailed for a string of drugs offences.
Jon-Paul Fayle, 27, admitted importing cannabis, possession with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
He was caught posting the cash parcel to an address in Bournemouth, while another package containing drugs was also intercepted.
He was handed a 26 month prison term.
The court heard a parcel containing cannabis with a street value of £613 addressed to Fayle's home in Waterloo Road, Ramsey, was reported to police on 11 December.
Postal staff in the town had noticed it had a strong smell.
Later the same month, when seen by police on patrol on the New Castletown Road in Douglas, he tried to conceal his face and evade them by turning back on to the NSC ring road.
When officers caught up with him, he had £525 in cash on him and a search of the area found a bag containing cannabis divided into smaller amounts.
A search of his mobile phone found evidence of drug dealing from 28 November to just one hour before he was arrested.
Fayle also admitted trying to post £4,900 to an address in Bournemouth on 25 November after being identified through CCTV.
Although he admitted knowing it was criminal property, he said he did not know what it was.
Sentencing him at Douglas Courthouse, Deemster Graeme Cook said custody was the "only immediate sentence" he could hand down.
His sentence took into account an offence of failing to stop at the scene of a car crash in September 2020 after he failed to complete community service.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk