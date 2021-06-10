Covid: First jabs rallying call amid pause in Manx supply
- Published
Anyone who has not yet had a Covid-19 vaccine on the Isle of Man has until 21 June to register for a jab as supplies for first doses are due to pause.
The rollout of the island's vaccination programme will resume next week with two clinics dedicated to first doses.
It had slowed down to allow for vaccine stocks to be replenished.
Health Minister David Ashford said anyone not registered could face a wait of "several months" as the focus would soon turn to a booster programme.
While stocks of the vaccine would be available for those already earmarked for a second dose, the end of the current vaccination programme was now "on the horizon" and the government would soon "cease receiving supplies" for first doses, he said.
'Act now'
More than 61,000 people on the island have received a first dose of the vaccine, which is 85% of the adult population, and 28,500 people have been given both jabs.
Mr Ashford said: "I urge anyone who still wants vaccine protection from Covid-19 to make themselves known by calling 111, as we do not want them to miss out.
"There won't be another mop-up process for several months, so don't hesitate any longer, please act now."
Full details of the autumn revaccination programme will be released in due course, based on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and the results of clinical trials in the UK.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk