Isle of Man Mountain Road to close for five weeks for TT repairs
The A18 Mountain Road on the Isle of Man is to close for five weeks in preparation for the 2022 TT races.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said doing the work during the summer was the "least worst option".
Under the plans, the route from Barrule Park in Ramsey to the Bungalow would shut from 16 August to 19 September.
A further stretch of the road between the Bungalow and Douglas would also be closed between 09:00 and 16:00 BST for the final three weeks of the project.
The timings of the closures would allow traffic to travel between the north and Douglas via Tholt-y-Will.
The project would see the reconstruction of the road and pavements, work on verges, improved drainage, line painting and new tram signals.
Mr Baker said carrying out the work during the lighter nights would help to shorten the overall length of the closure.
He said the final schedule for the project would be drawn up following consultation with groups who will be affected, including Ramsey Town Commissioners, to see disruption could be limited for those who live in the north and commute to Douglas.
"We will take on board all of their comments and concerns, and will do all we can to mitigate the impact on the travelling public and the people of the north," he continued.
"Nobody likes a road closure but repairs have to be done and this is the least worst option.
"I am not prepared to jeopardise the return of the TT in 2022 by failing to undertake this work now."
Next year's TT festival is scheduled to take place from Saturday 28 May to Saturday 11 June.
