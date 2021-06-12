Isle of Man holds first Pride event, celebrating LGBTQ+ diversity
- Published
The Isle of Man's first Pride event is taking place after it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.
The event, in the Villa Marina Gardens in Douglas, will celebrate the island's LGBTQ+ diversity.
A 50-strong march featuring participants carrying a 50-metre rainbow flag through the centre of Douglas will precede the event itself.
Ongoing works on Douglas Promenade mean the march itself is limited to invited participants only.
The Long Walk to Pride will set off from Villiers Square at 12:30 BST leading to the Villa Marina, which will see a range of activities throughout the afternoon.
The Isle of Man has a chequered history when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights - homosexual acts were decriminalised on the Isle of Man in 1992, 25 years later than in England and Wales, and 12 years after Scotland.
Last year, the island's Chief Minister Howard Quayle issued an "unqualified apology" to gay men convicted of same-sex offences under previous Manx laws.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk