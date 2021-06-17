Future of Isle of Man libraries 'in hands of next government'
Decisions over the future of library provision on the Isle of Man will be in the hands of the next administration, the chief minister has said.
Howard Quayle said a report on the island's libraries had been received by the Council of Ministers and would be put out for consultation.
The House of Keys general election is due to take place on 23 September.
Chris Thomas MHK said the Family Library in Douglas, which is under threat, "could cease to exist" by then.
The document was compiled by a working party set up in 2019 to look at the purpose of public libraries and contains recommendations about future provision, including mobile services for vulnerable people.
Mr Thomas said although he welcomed the consultation, action was needed now to ensure the continuation of the Family Library.
He said running costs for the charity-run facility were half those of Douglas Town Council's Henry Bloom Noble Library, and its closure would leave another vacant building in the capital.
Mr Quayle told Tynwald members while the Council of Ministers had "accepted in total" that the Mobile Library should be supported to help combat social isolation in rural communities, there were still questions over whether the Family Library should have a future in its "current standalone position".
He said that he was very keen the public should have their say, and the report's content and proposals would be put out for consultation.
"The next administration can decide whether or not they wish to continue to put money into it or whether they can, for a smaller amount of money, get the same amount of service for the people who use that Family Library elsewhere," he added.
