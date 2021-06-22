Convicted Isle of Man drug smuggler has sentence reduced
A man who admitted trying to import cannabis worth £600,000 to the Isle of Man has had his sentence cut by a year.
Jamie Smith was jailed for almost eight years in 2020 for conspiring to import the drug, smuggling a phone into Isle of Man prison and money-laundering.
Judge of Appeal Jeremy Storey QC and Deemster Alastair Montgomerie upheld Smith's drug-related sentences, but lowered the terms for the other crimes.
As a result, Smith was handed a new sentence of six years and 11 months.
