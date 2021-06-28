Covid: Isle of Man border reopens to fully vaccinated
The Isle of Man has reopened to people from the UK who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks.
The new rules, which also cover travellers from Ireland and the Channel Islands, came into force at 00:01 BST.
The new rules apply to returning residents as well as visitors, as long as they have spent the previous 10 days within the Common Travel Area (CTA).
Under the relaxation, those not fully vaccinated must still isolate until they record a negative Covid-19 result.
It is the first time travellers from the UK, Ireland and Jersey have been able to travel freely to the island without the need for testing and isolation since March 2020.
Guernsey residents were able to visit for a period in summer 2020 via an air bridge between the two islands.
Passengers were initially processed manually by port staff ahead of the launch of an online registration system, which issues a unique QR code to be scanned at the ports to verify their right to enter.
Although it had initially been planned to fully reopen the island's border to all residents in the CTA, a rise in cases of Covid-19 in the UK led to the government paring back those plans to just the fully vaccinated.
Anyone arriving on the island from outside the CTA will still have to follow a seven day isolation and testing regime, regardless of their vaccination status.
