Covid: Seven Douglas teachers isolating after positive test
Seven teachers from the same school have had to self-isolate after one of them tested positive for Covid-19.
Six of the group were close contacts of another member of staff at St Ninian's High School in Douglas, who tested positive over the weekend.
All six have since tested negative but remain in isolation as a precaution.
Education Minister Alex Allinson said there was "no obvious link to students" and the school was open with additional mitigation measures in place.
Face masks had been made available to staff and pupils, ventilation had been increased for indoor activities, and planned school trips were being reviewed, he said.
Extra supplies of lateral flow tests were also available to families who wanted them, he added.
Three new cases of Covid-19 were recorded on the Isle of Man on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases on the island up to 10.
One of the new cases was the result of community transmission, while the other two have now been confirmed as being travel-related.
The emergence of cases in the community prompted the government to urge everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms.
The teachers' self-isolation came as the the island's border restrictions have been relaxed to allow fully vaccinated people from the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands to visit without testing or isolation.
