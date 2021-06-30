St Marks tree felling: Chris Packham calls for rethink over row
Those behind the potential felling of 25 "significant" elm trees in St Marks should "rethink" the decision, Chris Packham has said.
The TV naturalist has written to several people about the trees, including the chairman of the Isle of Man's planning committee.
A row broke out last week over the approval of plans to improve access to properties on Braaid Road.
Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot is due to hold talks with the landowner.
Mr Packham, who has previously visited the island, said the tunnel of trees had "left a marked impression" on him.
Similar elm tree avenues had become a "rarity" in the UK because of the damage caused to their populations by disease during previous decades, he added.
Since concerns over the planned tree felling were raised by the Manx Wildlife Trust last week, more than 44,000 people have signed an online petition to save them.
There have also been protests against the proposals, including one outside the House of Keys on Tuesday.
Mr Packham said he had decided to become involved in the debate in order to do his "own small bit" to help those who would "like to retain intact this beautiful and important avenue of trees".
Although not a Manx resident himself, he said he had "grave concern" about the "health and sustainability" of other areas.
"I have written to various people asking them to simply to rethink and to look at alternatives," he added.
"I know it only sounds like 25 trees, but they are quite significant trees."
Mr Boot said he was hopeful there would be "fruitful discussions" with the applicants at a meeting on Friday, and a public update would be issued thereafter.
"Some actions" had also been taken under the Wildlife Act to ensure the trees were not felled in the short term, he added.
