Covid: Isle of Man primary school pupil tests positive
A pupil at a primary school on the Isle of Man has tested positive for coronavirus, the government has confirmed.
The student at Cronk y Berry School in Douglas is now isolating and contact tracing is under way.
It comes as a second pupil at St Ninian's High School, also in Douglas, has also tested positive for coronavirus.
Both schools remain open with mitigations in place.
In a letter to parents, Cronk y Berry head teacher Alex Quane said interaction with other schools had now been "suspended" and would be reviewed in a week.
"The situation will be reviewed on a regular basis with advice from the Public Health Directorate and regular updates will be given to all pupils and parents or carers," she said.
'Remain vigilant'
Seven teachers from St Ninian's High School were already in isolation after one of them tested positive over the weekend.
The second pupil to contract the virus received a positive PCR test result after initially having a positive result from a lateral flow test at home.
Mitigations, including an increased availability of lateral flow tests for pupils and staff, had already been rolled out at the secondary school.
A government spokesman said the situation at both schools would be monitored by the Department for Education, Sport and Culture with advice from public health.
"Parents and students are asked to remain vigilant for the symptoms and signs of Covid-19 and to stay at home and call 111 should any of these develop," he added.
The latest Covid-19 statistics show there are currently 15 active cases on the island, although it is unclear if the two latest positive results are included in figures or how many of the cases are the result of community transmission.
