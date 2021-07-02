Isle of Man elections: A third of local authority areas to be contested
- Published
There will be contests in a third of the island's local authorities at the general election on 22 July.
Seven of the 21 boards have secured more candidates than there are seats for the regions.
A further seven will have to re-advertise vacant positions after failing to secure enough interest.
Full boards in the remaining regions have been elected uncontested after the required number of candidates came forward for the seats available.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said although it was "always disappointing" to see elections uncontested and seats unfilled, the overall number of candidates was a "better outcome than expected" given the disruption caused by Covid.
The local authority poll was originally due to take place in April 2020 but was rescheduled twice as a result of lockdown restrictions.
Mr Baker said the proximity of the rescheduled poll to the House of Keys general election in September could also have had an impact on people's willingness to put their names forward for a local authority seat.
The areas where contests will take place are:
- Castletown
- Douglas - Central, East and North wards
- Garff - Lonan ward
- Jurby
- Onchan
- Peel
- Santon
Polling stations will be open between between 08:00 and 20:00 BST on election day.
