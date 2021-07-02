St Marks elm trees felling: Dispute suggests 'planning system flaws'
The current row over plans to fell 25 elm trees in St Marks suggests there are flaws in the planning system in researching alternatives, Manx National Heritage (MNH) has said.
There has been a backlash against the approval of the removal of the trees to improve vehicle access on Braaid Road.
MNH director Edmund Southworth said aspects of the planning system should be "reviewed as a matter of urgency".
No objections to the application were lodged prior to its approval.
Mr Southworth said the case should be "used as a catalyst to help improve the way the natural environment is properly identified and considered within future planning applications".
"We would always urge that alternatives to tree removal are thoroughly researched and considered," he added.
The heritage body said the need to fell the trees as part of a scheme to create new vehicular access on the road was not abundantly clear in the part of the planning application publicly displayed.
Possible alternatives to create safer access by way of traffic calming measures had not been considered as part of the process, MNH added.
A campaign to save the trees, which from part of an elm tree tunnel, has attracted the support of naturalist Chris Packham, while an online petition has been supported by 50,000 people.
