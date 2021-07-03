Disused Port Erin bus shelter transformed into heritage hub
A disused bus shelter in the south of the Isle of Man has been transformed into a heritage centre.
The facility, on Bridson Street in Port Erin, had been out of use for several years before being secured by Rushen Heritage Trust (RHT).
A two-year project to covert the building was hampered by lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19.
The new community hub will be used to host exhibitions and double-up as a tourist information centre.
Chairwoman of RHT, Doreen Moule, said the building would act as a base for the charity's activities, which had previously been held at various venues in the surrounding area, attracting more than 10,000 visitors.
She said there was "so much history on the island and in this area in particular I think people need to know about it".
"It's important that we know where we came from," she added.
The charity, which was established in 2014, has held exhibitions documenting the golden age of tourism in the south of the island and female internment during World War Two.
Trust co-ordinator John Quirk said the plans had been developed as the charity was "missing a physical base where people could pop in to say hello and volunteer to help out" with events.
The building will showcase a series of exhibitions featuring aspects of the heritage of the south of the island throughout the year.
