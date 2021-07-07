King William's College: Manslaughter charge over scaffolding death
A man has been charged with manslaughter following a death on an Isle of Man building site.
Air conditioning engineer Gary Skelding, 56, died after falling off scaffolding during work at King William's College on 4 August 2020.
An investigation was carried out by Isle of Man Police alongside health and safety officials.
A force spokesman said a 36-year-old man had been charged with manslaughter and health and safety offences.
"Further matters" were due to be brought before the court that "cannot currently be made public", he added.
No other details have been released.
Dt Insp Michelle McKilliop urged people not to post anything on social media that could affect the case and "may also cause upset for the family and friends of all those involved".
