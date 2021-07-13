More Isle of Man heritage sites set to reopen due to emergency funding
- Published
Four heritage sites on the Isle of Man are set to open for the first time in 2021 after receiving emergency funding, Manx National Heritage has said.
The Laxey Wheel, Peel Castle, Cregneash and the Grove Museum in Ramsey will open regularly from Friday.
A reduction in annual funding for the organisation had meant several sites had so far remained closed.
However, an additional grant has been provided by the Economic Recovery Group (ERG).
The ERG was set up to help rejuvenate the Manx economy and aid organisations who had taken a financial hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Outgoing MNH director Edmund Southworth said the sites would "now be able to play their part in the island's visitor economy recovery".
The MNH-run Manx Museum, House of Manannan, Castle Rushen and Rushen Abbey had already been opening on a regular basis.
The bid for funding to reopen further sites was due to an increase in visitors to the island following the easing of border restrictions.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk