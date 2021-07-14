BBC News

Isle of Man historic buildings saved from future demolition

Published
image copyrightRON STRATHDEE
image captionMilner's Tower was built in 1871 as a memorial to town benefactor William Milner

Historic Isle of Man buildings including war memorials and lighthouses have been saved from future demolition.

Towers and other maritime structures have also been included on the Protected Buildings Register (PBR).

Two lighthouses on the Calf of Man, designed by Robert Stevenson, and the island's National War Memorial were notable additions to the list.

Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said it was important to protect the structures "for future generations".

image copyrightMANXSCENES
image captionThe lighthouses on the Calf of Man were designed by engineer Robert Stevenson

Among the list of 27 buildings is a boathouse in Castletown, a foghorn at the Point of Ayre and Milner's Tower in Port Erin.

It also preserved the island's earliest war memorial, from the Crimean War, commemorating Brig Gen Thomas Leigh Goldie who fell at the Battle of Inkerman in 1854.

A moratorium had been placed on the structures while they were considered for PBR status.

There are now 302 buildings on the register.

