Isle of Man Meat Plant 'not value for money', committee says
- Published
A £2m government subsidy paid to the Isle of Man Meat Plant does not represent value for money for taxpayers, a committee has said.
The operation of the government-owned plant in Braddan was scrutinised by Tynwald's Environment and Infrastructure Policy Review Committee.
Chairman Clare Barber MHK said the money paid to the facility was largely being used to enable off-island sales.
Only 30% of meat produced was sold on-island, she added.
The report also said the board of the plant should be free from "political interference".
Currently the chairman of the plant is a member of Tynwald and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) plays a role in appointing board members.
'Serious pressure'
DEFA also provides regulatory services to the plant and promotes the island's meat sector.
The report said the current set up did "not adequately allow for a clear separation of functions and responsibilities, resulting in the potential for conflict of interest".
Although the facility was a "significant strategic asset", which was important for the island's "food security", its financial sustainability had been put under "serious pressure" by changes in agricultural policies and external legislative pressures for 15 years, it added.
Those changes included the loss of the red meat derogation, which allowed limits to be put on the amount of imported meat sold on the island.
The report resolved that the governance structure and strategic direction of the plant should be strengthened by transferring its ownership from DEFA to the Treasury to increase transparency and ensure it could "remain viable in the long run".
The report will be debated by politicians at this month's sitting of Tynwald.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk