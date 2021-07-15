Covid: Isle of Man records highest daily increase in cases
- Published
The Isle of Man has recorded its highest daily increase in Covid cases since the pandemic began, with 115 new infections confirmed over the past 24 hours.
It takes the total number of active cases of the virus to 298, which is a rise of more than a third since Wednesday.
While 54 are travel-related, the source of a further 157 cases is still being investigated.
None are receiving hospital treatment.
The previous highest daily increase of 110 cases was recorded on 8 March.
The island has recorded a steady rise in transmission of the virus since border rules were relaxed on 28 June.
Almost 73% of the island's adult population is now fully vaccinated.
The spike in positive results came as Health Minister David Ashford warned that anyone who abused staff at the test centre would be reported to police.
Mr Ashford said some workers at the site had been "reduced to tears" after being verbally abused by a "minority" of those attending, amid long waiting times.
"Abusive and rude behaviour is completely unacceptable and it has to stop," he said.
"The team leader will not hesitate to call the police and will be fully supported in doing so."
The latest surge in new infections came as testing and isolation rules were dropped for unvaccinated close contacts of confirmed cases.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk