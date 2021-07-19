Covid: One in hospital as Isle of Man cases reach pandemic high
The number of active cases of Covid-19 on the Isle of Man has risen to the highest level since the pandemic began.
A total of 611 new infections were recorded between Friday and Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 893.
One person is receiving treatment for the virus at Noble's Hospital.
Health Minister David Ashford previously said people would have to "adapt to live" with Covid-19.
About 75% of the island's adult population has now been fully vaccinated against the virus.
The island's previous high of 881 cases was recorded on 21 March, almost three weeks after it entered its third lockdown.
The rising infection rates mean visiting restrictions have been enforced at both Noble's and Ramsey Cottage Hospitals.
Visits have been limited to 15 minutes, masks must be worn and details will be recorded for contact tracing.
Recent travellers and contacts of positive cases have been banned from visiting without special permission.
'Large volume'
Tuesday's sitting of Tynwald could also be held virtually as a result of the rise in cases, subject to the approval of politicians, due to concerns over ventilation in the chamber.
The weekend's spike in infections came as those attempting to book a PCR test via the 111 helpline were told to "self-isolate and be patient" as the team worked through "a large volume of calls and cases".
On Saturday, a government spokesman said those facing delays getting through should "hang up and try again later, rather than wait on the line or make repeated calls".
An online registration system to request a PCR test has now been launched.
The surge in new requests for tests happened just days after mandatory isolation and testing rules were scrapped for unvaccinated close contacts of positive cases.
Those who have come into contact with a positive case have instead been offered lateral flow testing kits to carry out daily tests at home for seven days.
